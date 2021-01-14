Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.