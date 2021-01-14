Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $316.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.