Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 29.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

