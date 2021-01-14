Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

