Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,499 shares of company stock valued at $50,344,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.