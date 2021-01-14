Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $828,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $316.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.56 and a 200 day moving average of $295.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

