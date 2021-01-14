Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 1.35. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

