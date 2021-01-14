Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $263.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

