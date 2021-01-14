Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

