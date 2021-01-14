Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $347,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

