Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

ICE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

