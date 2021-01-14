Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

NYSE EL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,926. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

