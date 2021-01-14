Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.45. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

