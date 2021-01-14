Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,856,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.96.

Lam Research stock opened at $526.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $537.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

