Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Lam Research stock opened at $526.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $537.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

