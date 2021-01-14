Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

