Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

