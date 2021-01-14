Contrasting Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yext and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $298.83 million 6.85 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -15.37 Bilibili $973.59 million 39.96 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -209.32

Yext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -38.54% -63.74% -24.11% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Risk & Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yext and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 7 0 2.67 Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.28%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 61.64%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Bilibili.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yext beats Bilibili on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc., a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The Yext platform powers the company's features, including listings, pages, answers, and other features. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

