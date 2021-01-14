Contrasting Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Select Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 12.55% 3.85% 0.60% International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33%

45.2% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Bancorp and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $63.87 million 2.78 $13.03 million $0.68 14.68 International Bancshares $647.23 million 4.05 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Select Bancorp and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.82%. Given Select Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Select Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. As of April 17, 2020, it had 19 offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Holly Springs, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina; Blacksburg and Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Virginia Beach, as well as loan production offices in Durham, Wilson, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.