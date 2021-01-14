Contrasting Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) & Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fabrinet and Touchpoint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $1.64 billion 1.87 $113.48 million $3.14 26.45 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 5.31 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fabrinet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 7.18% 13.37% 9.41% Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fabrinet and Touchpoint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 2 5 0 2.71 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fabrinet presently has a consensus target price of $71.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Volatility and Risk

Fabrinet has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Touchpoint Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

