CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,087.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 58.1% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $19,087.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00104879 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00293819 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011757 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,486,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

