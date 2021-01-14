ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.