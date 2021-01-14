Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 20,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

