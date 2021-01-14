Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,096 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

