Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,096 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Shares of XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.