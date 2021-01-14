Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $228.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $229.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

