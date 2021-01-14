Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 477,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

