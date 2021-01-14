comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.85. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in comScore by 59.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

