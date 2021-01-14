Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,178.75

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,178.75 and traded as high as $2,389.81. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,366.00, with a volume of 207,164 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,338.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,178.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.