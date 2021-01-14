Comparing Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$3.21 million N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 28.40 $344.10 million $1.82 69.02

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 4 5 0 2.40

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $165.68, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -267.74% Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92%

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

