Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.86

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 2980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

