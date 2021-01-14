Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Commvault Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the software maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

