Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Commerzbank stock remained flat at $$6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 37,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,788. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.