Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

CLPBY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 56,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

