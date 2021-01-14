Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

