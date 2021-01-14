Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.81. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 4,065 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

