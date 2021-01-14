Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $31.45. 199,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 211,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

