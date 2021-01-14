Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

