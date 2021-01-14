Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

