Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,160.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

