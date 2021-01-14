Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.