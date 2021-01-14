Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 132 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

