Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,032 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

