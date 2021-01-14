CMS Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.