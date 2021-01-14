Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CLVS opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.