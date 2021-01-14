Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
