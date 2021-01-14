Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

