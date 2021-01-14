Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
