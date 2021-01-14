Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,034,153. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 424,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.79 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

