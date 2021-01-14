Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $108.00. Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) shares last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 67,070 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of £41.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83.

About Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

