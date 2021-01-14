Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $13,217.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00372925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.31 or 0.04013432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012782 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

